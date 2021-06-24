Alcohol Is Banned From The Olympics In Tokyo

Fans attending the Olympics in Japan won’t be able to buy booze.

According to Forbes, the people running the games in Tokyo have announced that alcohol sales won’t be permitted during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s right, folks! There will be no drinking allowed at the Olympic games in Japan! Fans will be sober!

Previously, it was reported that attendance would be capped at 50% and cheering wouldn’t be allowed thanks to coronavirus.

Now, we’re learning that even alcohol won’t be tolerated. At some point, you just have to ask why we’re even having the games.

We’ve spent the past 15+ months going through this whole song and dance with restrictions, and the war to beat coronavirus is pretty much over.

REPORT: Cheering Is Banned At The Olympics In Tokyo Because Of Coronavirus https://t.co/Lp3hfD5Q3O — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 23, 2021

People who want to get vaccinated are, and we have to get back to living life. If it’s safe enough to hold the games in Tokyo, then it’s safe enough to drink a beer.

What this world needs is a little more common sense. There’s no way science supports 50% capacity but mandates people have to be sober.

That makes legit zero sense.

