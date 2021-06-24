Biden To Name Cindy McCain To UN Position

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he would nominate Cindy McCain to be the U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture with the rank of ambassador, according to a White House Press Release.

McCain, the widow of former Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain, has been a critic of President Donald Trump and endorsed Biden in the 2020 election, according to the Associated Press.

McCain is the chairman and director of the Hensley Beverage Company, a Phoenix-based alcohol distributor representing Anheuser-Busch, according to the McCain Institute website.

President Biden will nominate Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain, to be U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture https://t.co/qcXG5fTOIv — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) June 23, 2021

She is also the chair of the board of trustees of the McCain Institute, a think tank at Arizona State University, according to the Institute’s website. McCain focuses on human trafficking, serving as the chair for the institutes Human Trafficking Advisory Council, according to the website. (RELATED: Arizona Republican Party Censures Cindy McCain, Jeff Flake And Gov. Doug Ducey)

McCain was one of 17 nominations announced in the White House press release.

McCain was expected to receive the role after she withdrew her support for Trump in the 2020 election, the Washington Post reported in April. She appeared in a video during the Democratic National Convention last August where she discussed her late husband’s friendship with Biden, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Trump was a frequent critic of Senator McCain, who died of a brain tumor in 2018, according to the WSJ.

