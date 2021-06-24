Watch Bruce Willis In The Trailer For ‘Out Of Death’

Bruce Willis’ new movie “Out of Death” looks like it’s going to be a fun ride.

The plot of the film with the Hollywood legend, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is: “A retired forest ranger tries to help a woman after she witnesses a crime.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

While Willis has made some underwhelming films recently, the trailer makes “Out of Death” look very fun. Give it a watch below.

As I said above, Willis has made some trash movies recently. You might not like to hear that, but it’s the truth of the matter.

However, “Out of Death” looks like a badass movie. It seems very similar to “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” and I liked that movie.

Was it great? No, but it was very entertaining. Now, it looks like Willis is looking for that same kind of energy.

Anything involving a man with a bit of a dark past helping an innocent person is something that I’ll always watch.

There are several awesome movies about a man with an inner beast that wakes up and just starts killing people. Look no further than “Taken” for another great example.

You can check out “Out of Death” with Bruce Willis starting July 16.