Bodycam Footage Shows Moment Man Shoots Police Officer In Head

Bodycam footage released Thursday by Daytona Beach Police shows the moment a man shot an officer in the head amid a manhunt for the suspect.

A manhunt is underway for suspect Othal Wallace, a 29-year-old man who allegedly fled the scene after the shooting, according to a press release.

THREAD (1 OF 2): A $100,000 reward is now available for anyone who can help authorities locate the man who shot one of our officers in the head earlier this evening. The man we’re looking for is located in the video below. His name is Othal Wallace. He’s 29 years old. pic.twitter.com/hYHNqVLg8C — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) June 24, 2021

In the video, Wallace gets out of his vehicle as the officer tells him to sit inside his car. As the officer apparently tries to force Wallace to sit down, Wallace is heard saying “Come on now, come on now. Don’t do this.”

The cop and person begin to wrestle before the pop of a single gunshot can be heard, which led the officer to fall to the ground, video shows.

Police said they are offering a $100,000 reward to anyone who can help authorities locate the suspect. They also released a mugshot of Wallace and images of his car.

Police said the officer is out of surgery and remains in critical condition at Halifax Health Medical Center. (RELATED: ‘Naked Cowboy’ Arrested For Panhandling At Daytona Beach Bike Week)

“No change in the status of my hero who was shot in the line of duty last night,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young tweeted.

“This entire county is on lockdown until we track this coward down,” Young said during a press conference on Wednesday night. “So I’m grateful for every agency that’s responded over here tonight to help us as they’re committed to staying out here until we get this coward in custody.”

