FLASHBACK: Bill Maher Attacks The Term ‘Latinx,’ Says It’s Only Used By ‘Pandering White Politicians’

Talk show host Bill Maher attacked the term “Latinx” and said it’s only used by “pandering white politicians” in a throwback clip from after the 2020 election.

In the clip posted on YouTube from Nov. 14, the host of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” discussed the Democrats’ performance in the election in a commentary about how voters keep saying no to them.

“The message to Democrats from so many in the country seems to be ‘we don’t like [Donald] Trump but we still can’t bring ourselves to vote for you,” Maher shared.

He noted how Democratic Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego looked at the election results and suggested one way the party could win back Latino voters was to avoid using the term “Latinx.” (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Biden Mocks Trump Stumble On West Point Ramp, ‘Watch How I Run Up Ramps’)

“Which the vast majority of Latinos have never heard of and when they do, don’t like it,” the host explained. “Who likes it? Pandering white politicians who mistake Twitter for real people. And don’t get it that Latinx is like ‘fetch.’ You can try to make it happen, but it’s never gonna.” (RELATED: Flashback: Bill Maher Makes Joke About Bill Clinton Going To Epstein’s ‘Sex Island’ Back In 2015)

On Thursday, President Joe Biden said it’s hard to get “Latinx” vaccinated when talking about the rate of the country who had received a COVID-19 vaccine.

BIDEN: “It’s awful hard as well to get Latinx vaccinated… Why? They’re worried they’ll be vaccinated and deported.” pic.twitter.com/gt2mcuAGB2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 24, 2021

“There’s a reason why it’s been hard to get African Americans initially to get vaccinated cause they’re used to being experimented on…” Biden said in a press conference. “It’s awful hard as well to get Latinx vaccinated as well… Why? They’re worried they’ll be vaccinated and deported.”