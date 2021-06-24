‘Entering The Death Drawing’: West Virginia Governor Warns The Unvaccinated

Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice warned that those choosing not to get the vaccine are “entering the death drawing” during a news conference Thursday.

“There were six — there were six today. How many is there going to be the next time we sit down? How many is there going to be on next Tuesday?” he said at the news conference. There have been 163,744 cases of COVID-19 in the state, and 2,876 people have died, according to a Thursday announcement by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

“If I knew for certain that there was going to be eight or nine people [dead] by next Tuesday and I could be one of them if I don’t take the vaccine, what in the world do you think I would do?,” he asked. “I mean I would run over on top of somebody because I don’t want to take the chance when the wheel spins — that it could come up Jim Justice. I don’t want to take that chance.”

Justice previously announced a lottery for vaccinated individuals on June 1, with prizes including money, trucks and guns, according to The Hill. He also announced in April that every person ages 16-35 who got the vaccine would receive a $100 saving bond.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources also reported that 54% of West Virginians have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, while 45% are fully vaccinated. (RELATED: Chinese Sinopharm Vaccine So Ineffective That A Third Injection Is Being Rolled Out)

Israel, which has 57% of its country fully vaccinated, announced it would reintroduce an indoor mask mandate as cases increase and outbreaks in clusters of children occur due to the Delta variant, according to Forbes.

The U.S. has fully vaccinated 45.6% of its population, according to The Washington Post.

