World’s Second-Highest Hotel, Extending Over 2,000 Feet Into The Sky, Opens In Shanghai

The world’s second-highest luxury hotel opened Saturday on the 120th floor in Shanghai Tower, France 24 reported.

J Hotel Shanghai Tower is part of Jin Jiang International Hotels, a major Chinese state-owned group. It is the highest hotel in China which offers a bird’s-eye view of Shanghai at 632 meters (the equivalent of more than 2,000 feet), according to France 24. (RELATED: New Chicago High-Rise Will Be City’s Biggest Chinese Property Deal)

“On the day of our opening even the web page was overloaded with so many visitors with strong interest and they have such [a] strong will to come and experience our hotel,” Renee Wu, sales and marketing director, told France 24.

“Of course this is very encouraging to all of us, but at the same time, we are committed to making sure that all our guests are well taken care of,” she added.

J Hotel in Shanghai Tower has 24-hour personal butler service, seven restaurants, a spa, bars, and other amenities, including a pool on the 84th floor, according to France 24.

J Hotel has 165 rooms, including 34 suites. Guests can occupy any of its rooms for about $450 per night, France 24 reported. A “J Suite” that has crystal chandeliers and sauna costs about 21 times the price, according to France 24.

The world’s tallest hotel in Dubai rises 828 meters, or 2,717 feet, from the desert.