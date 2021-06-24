Biden Admin: Politicians Opposing Critical Race Theory Are Just ‘Trying To Score Political Points’

The White House deputy press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, claimed Thursday that Republicans who oppose critical race theory (CRT) are “trying to score political points” with voters.

“We should teach our kids the truth. America is a great country, but there have been some dark chapters in our history,” Jean-Pierre said in response to a question about Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley’s comments to the House Armed Service Committee. Milley defended the teaching of CRT and similar concepts in the armed forces and military academies.

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

“As the president said in Tulsa, we should know the good, the bad, everything. That’s what great nations do,” Jean-Pierre continued. “They come to terms with the dark sides. Slavery is a part of this nation’s history. So was the brave work of black and white Americans in putting an end to it. Our children should learn all of our history. We don’t think politicians trying to score political points by banning parts of our history in the classroom is a good thing.”

“We trust our teachers to teach our kids the facts and the truth.”

At least six states have passed bills banning educational practices and concepts associated with CRT. At least 18 more states are considering similar legislation.

Despite the claims of many political commentators and some teachers, the bills do not prohibit teachers from teaching about slavery, the Civil War, or the Civil Rights Movement. (RELATED: ‘You Repeat These Same Things’: Joy Reid And Christopher Rufo Clash Over Critical Race Theory)

Bills introduced by Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and Republican Tennessee Rep. Mark Green would prohibit the United States military and the service academies from including concepts associated with CRT in their trainings and classes.