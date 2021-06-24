John McAfee’s Wife Said The US Was ‘Determined To Have John Die In Prison’ Days Before His Death

Wife of the now-deceased software mogul John McAfee claimed that U.S. authorities were “determined to have John die in prison,” in a tweet posted three days prior to what Spanish authorities called “death by suicide.”

Janice McAfee wished her husband a happy Father’s Day in a Sunday tweet, attaching two screenshots of a lengthy text, where she complained that “there is no longer justice in America.”

Happy Father’s Day @officialmcafee. Though you are spending the day in prison know that you are loved and appreciated. #FreeJohnMcAfee #FreeMcAfee pic.twitter.com/YFmB36KWfb — Janice McAfee (@theemrsmcafee) June 20, 2021

She claimed that statements made by her husband that allegedly exposed corruption in the government, along with his “refusal to be extorted, intimidated or silenced,” got him in trouble.

“Now the US authorities are determined to have John die in prison to make an example of him for speaking out against the corruption within their government agencies,” Janice speculated.

The post was retweeted by John McAfee himself the same day.

The creator of the anti-virus software was found dead in his prison cell Wednesday in Spain. “Everything points to death by suicide,” the Catalan Justice Department said, according to The Guardian. (RELATED: John McAfee Reportedly Found Dead In Spanish Jail)

The Spanish High Court ruled earlier the same day that McAfee could be extradited to the U.S. to face trial on charges of tax evasion, fraud and money laundering.

I am content in here. I have friends. The food is good. All is well. Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) October 15, 2020

In a tweet from October 2020, he warned that a suicide “a la Epstein” would not be his doing. “I am content in here. I have friends. The food is good. All is well,” he wrote at the time.