‘Kept As A Slave’: Meghan McCain Says It’s Time For The FBI To ‘Extradite’ Britney Spears

Meghan McCain said Thursday that she believed it was time for the FBI to get involved and “extradite” Britney Spears from a situation she likened to “human trafficking.”

McCain argued on ABC’s “The View” that if Spears’ claims were true — that under conservatorship she was forcibly medicated and denied bodily autonomy — the pop star was essentially being “kept as a slave” by her own family. (RELATED: Meghan McCain Blasts Joy Behar For Introducing Kyrsten Sinema As A ‘So-Called Democrat’)

WATCH:

McCain responded to Spears’ plea to end her “abusive” conservatorship, controlled by her father Jamie Spears, by saying that the alleged treatment the singer had endured fit the definition of “human trafficking.”

“She lost control of her career, her finances and other aspects of her life, and she claims that she couldn’t even — this is really something. She couldn’t even remove her IUD without permission. She’s 39 years old I believe,” co-host Joy Behar began. “You’ve been all over this topic, Meghan, what do you think about her testimony?”

McCain said that Spears’ testimony had made her feel physically ill.

“This is a woman who is pleading for her freedom, pleading for her life. By any card carrying definition, this is a definition of human trafficking,” McCain continued. “She is being forced to work against her will. She is being forced to be put on medication as extreme as lithium which can do long-term damage to her brain because she didn’t need it.”

Referencing the claim that Spears was not allowed to have her IUD removed, McCain argued this indicated she was not allowed control of her own body and reproductive rights.

“She is ostensibly being kept as a slave and working as a slave for her family and these conservators. If these are people who will do this to this woman for 13 years — 13 years, what can they do right now retaliating? I think this has reached the level where the FBI needs to be involved and extradite her from her home away from these people this very moment because these are people that could continue the abuse in real time. It’s that extreme,” McCain added.

McCain went on to say that the way Spears had been treated in the media and even by her own fans was unfortunate, especially because social media was the only outlet she had available to reach anyone who might listen to her.

“The ‘Free Britney’ movement started this, and I hope to God they get her out of this environment and this situation today. I think it is at that level, and if this were any person other than Britney Spears, this is a human trafficking issue, and it should be treated as such,” McCain concluded.

McCain followed the show with a tweet asking whether someone should intervene immediately. “I mean this with absolute sincerity and not hyperbole – is Britney Spears safe right now? This very second. The people who did this to her are psychopaths and could very well retaliate against her for speaking out. This is a real time crisis that can’t wait for another court date,” she said.