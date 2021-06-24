‘New York Is Out Of Control’: Trump Defends Giuliani Over Revocation Of Law License

Former President Donald Trump released a statement Thursday, defending his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani after the New York State Supreme Court voted unanimously to suspend his law license.

In his statement, the former president claimed the court stripped Giuliani of his law license for fighting the “fraudulent” election, once again echoing his unproven claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

New statement from Donald J. Trump on the disgraceful treatment of @RudyGiuliani “The greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, the Eliot Ness of his generation, one of the greatest crime fighters our Country has ever known, and this is what the Radical Left does to him” pic.twitter.com/ugayEUtG6u — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) June 24, 2021

“Can you believe that New York wants to strip Rudy Giuliani, a great American Patriot, of his law license because he has been fighting what has already been proven to be a Fraudulent Election,” a statement from Trump read in part.

“The greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, the Eliot Ness of his generation, one of the greatest crime fighters our Country has ever known, and this is what the Radical Left does to him. All of New York is out of control, crime is at an all-time high—it’s nothing but a Witch Hunt, and they should be ashamed of themselves. TAKE BACK AMERICA,” added Trump. (RELATED: ‘She Would Have Never Gone’ – Trump Weighs In On Report Kamala Harris Will Visit Southern Border After ‘Ignoring The Crisis’)

In their unanimous 5-0 decision, the New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division ruled that Giuliani “made knowingly false and misleading factual statements to support his claim that the presidential election was stolen from” Trump and that those statements “threaten the public interest and warrant interim suspension from the practice of law.”

Excerpt from the order of the New York state appeals court that suspended Rudy Giuliani from law practice in the state on Thursday https://t.co/NwaErSXgG8 pic.twitter.com/TnGfZaR373 — Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) June 24, 2021

Giuliani is presently being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for $1.3 billion over false claims made against their election software. The former mayor of New York is also being investigated by the Justice Department for violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).