Movie About Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview Already In The Works

Lifetime’s third movie about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry titled “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace,” will focus on their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The movie shows actor Jordan Dean (Prince Harry) telling Sydney Morton (Meghan Markle), “I see you literally being hounded to death, and I’m powerless to stop it.” (RELATED: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Are Doing Things ‘Exactly’ As Princess Diana Would Have Wanted Them To, Friend Says)

In another scene, Morton, playing the duchess, says, “I am the person who is strong and gets things right.”

At the end, both say to each other, “I can’t lose you.”

The movie’s tagline is “not all fairytales have the perfect ending.” It will be released in the fall, according to People.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused the royals of racism during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. Markle said there were “several conversations” about what her son’s skin color would be. Markle also said she had suicidal thoughts will living in the royal palace.

Markle and Harry stepped away from their royal duties in January 2020. Queen Elizabeth II confirmed in February 2021 they would not be returning to their roles.