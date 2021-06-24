Video Of Two Arrests Leads To Riot Outside South Carolina Police Station

Around 100 people rioted outside the Rock Hill, South Carolina, police station Wednesday night after video surfaced of officers fighting with two black men during an arrest, Fox News reported Thursday.

Rioters gathered shortly after video footage of an arrest was posted to social media and set a fire outside the Rock Hill Police Department and later threw objects at an officer, Fox News reported. Officers responded in riot gear and the fire department was deployed to put out the fire.

Ricky Roderick Price was pulled over at a gas station for an alleged traffic violation and arrested after police identified him as a known narcotics offender and reportedly found marijuana in his vehicle, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Ricky Price’s brother, Travis Price, was arrested after arriving at the scene, allegedly interfering with an arrest and physically contacting officers, police said.

Dozens in Rock Hill immediately took to the streets in response to controversial bystander video of Rock Hill officers/Homeland security arresting two men earlier today. The local NAACP President: “After viewing the video I was apalled and quite frankly a little bit shocked.” pic.twitter.com/go4eoCKKyJ — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) June 24, 2021

During the arrest incident, Travis tried to gather Ricky’s belongings that officers were confiscating and bumped into them while “yelling belligerently,” the Rock Hill Police Department said. Officers tried to collect jewelry from Ricky per his request and when they removed his handcuffs he attempted to flee and punched an officer in the face, according to police.

“As Officers struggled to maintain control of Ricky, he and several Officers fell to the ground in the parking lot. As Officers were on the ground with Ricky, one Officer delivered several punches to Ricky’s upper thigh on the Common Peroneal Nerve to gain compliance,” according to the Rock Hill Police Department. “The strikes had no effect and Ricky continued to resist. The officer then punched again, striking Ricky in the nose which caused him to bleed.”

A police K-9 was on the scene of the incident, though “at no time was the police K-9 used to bite Travis or Ricky. Officers did not deploy any weapons or use Tasers on Travis or Ricky,” according to the Police Department. (RELATED: Protesters Set Police Building Ablaze, Riot Declared In Portland)

Officers placed the men in custody and rendered aid to Ricky before taking him to a hospital for treatment, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Officers recovered two bags of marijuana, a Crown Royal bag containing crack cocaine and a 9mm pistol from Ricky’s vehicle.

The Rock Hill Police Department did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.