Biological Male Runner Barred From Women’s Olympic Trials Due To High Testosterone

A biologically male runner has been banned from the women’s 400-meter Olympic hurdle event because the runner did not meet the World Athletics conditions on testosterone levels.

“CeCe [Telfer] has turned her focus towards the future and is continuing to train,” the transgender athlete’s manager said, the Associated Press reported, adding that Telfer will respect the decision. “She will compete on the national — and world — stage again soon.”

Transgender runner Telfer won the NCAA title competing for a women’s team in 2019, according to the AP. (RELATED: Louisiana Governor Vetoes Bill Banning Biological Males From Women’s Sports)

Since then, according to the publication, World Athletics has released guidelines closing off international women’s events that are between 400 meters and one mile to athletes who fail to meet eligibility requirements, such as having testosterone levels below 5 nonomoles per liter for a year.

Telfer formerly competed for a men’s team at Division II Franklin Pierce before taking time off and then returning to compete as a woman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CeCé Telfer (@cecetelfer)

The transgender athlete said in a blog post last week: “I love what I’m doing and I’m getting to live my truth and live my authentic life. I believe that this is my way of being the change that I want to see in the world. And I live by that every single day.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.