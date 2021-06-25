REPORT: Actor Bobb’e J. Thompson Arrested At LAX Allegedly For Possessing Loaded Firearm

Superstar Bobb’e J. Thompson was reportedly arrested at Los Angeles International Airport for allegedly possessing a loaded weapon.

Law enforcement sources said the 25-year-old actor was reportedly taken into custody after going through security at LAX, allegedly with a Glock firearm that was loaded but didn't have a round in the chamber, TMZ reported in a piece published Friday.

Sources shared that during the police investigation the actor, best known for his role in the 2008 movie "Role Models," was found to allegedly be in possession of a stolen firearm, according to TMZ.

Thompson was reportedly arrested and taken to the police station where he was booked for felony possession of a stolen firearm. He was later released after posting a $35,000 bond.

The actor was formerly not only on the big screen in movies such as “Land of the Lost” in 2009, but also has appeared on several hit TV shows like, “That’s So Raven,” “30 Rock” and “House of Payne.”