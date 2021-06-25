Check Out These 8 Self-Defense Gadgets That Are Begging To Be Your Next Purchase

Being able to defend yourself or your family from an attacker is invaluable. Self-defense is something we all should take very seriously in this day and age. With that being said, we’ve compiled eight must-have self-defense gadgets that will keep you safe in times of insecurity and danger. We know our Brightbulb readers love to be prepared for the unknown, so be sure to check them out below:

Since many of us are starting to get back to our normal routines, that means we’ll all be going out on the town more frequently! While this is very exciting to many, we still have to remember to stay cautious of any danger that may arise. This ingenious invention helps prevent any drug-related powder, pills, or other substances from being put into your drink while you’re not looking. Plus, it does all of this while acting as a hair tie. Talk about discreet!

If you or someone you know loves to exercise, camp, or hike, having this wearable safety alarm is essential. Whether you are trying to fend off human attackers or large animals, this device will emit a painfully loud sound that is sure to instill fear and help stop any type of impending attack. Legal for children and teenagers to carry as well as adults, this self-defense gadget can’t be used against you in a dangerous situation, giving you a huge advantage.

POM (peace of mind) pepper clip is equipped with the law enforcement-grade pepper spray. You can easily fit this small canister in your pocket, backpack, or purse for easy access. Did I mention its patented firing system prevents accidental misfire? Unless you mean to use this product, you don’t have to worry about it spraying in an unwanted fashion.

This self-defense tool comes with a keychain ring, so you can take it with you on any adventure. This gadget is made from 100% aluminum alloy, making it an absolute necessity for every adult who seeks to protect themselves. It is small and concealable, which are highly desired qualities for self-defense tools. Plus, it can be used by men, women, and teenagers alike. Everyone deserves to have some way to protect themselves from unknown threats and this tool is the perfect solution!

This #1 best seller is made from strong and durable PVC material and is equipped with a rubber handle to prevent your hand from slipping in an emergency situation. Whether you purchase this to protect you in the outdoors, store in your house for emergencies, or keep in your car to protect your from any accidents that may occur, this telescopic stick is a great tool to possess.

This gadget offers two self-defense tools for the price of one; a stun gun and pepper spray! The stun gun with its flashing light will help disorient the attacker. Its nonchalant design will fit into your purse, backpack, or pretty much wherever you want to store it.

When this pepper spray device is used, the Plegium app will automatically send SOS alerts and show your exact location on a map to your programmed emergency contacts, letting them know you’re in trouble. This tool has a 10-foot spray range and is extremely easy to use. The Plegium app is completely free and there is no monthly subscription fee.

Ideal for beginners, this taser gun will stun the nervous system of any attacker that comes your way for a full 30 seconds, leaving you an ample amount of time to escape. This device has a built-in flashlight for increased visibility and a 15-foot shooting range. When in an emergency situation, you need to have the ability to fend off an attack. If the attacker is approaching you with weapons, it’s essential to find a way to remove yourself immediately from the situation. Thankfully, this device provides an easy escape.

