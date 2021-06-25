Rep. Chip Roy Wonders What Texas Gains From Being In ‘A Union That Won’t Secure It’s Own Border’

Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy raised concerns over why his state should remain in the union if it will not receive support to secure the southern border during a recent interview with the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Every state in the union should send resources to the state of Texas to help us secure the border,” he told the DCNF, “because dadgummit Texas is going to secure this border if the United States of America is failing to uphold its end of the bargain of our having a union.”

“I’ve got people in Texas that are starting to rattle about ‘what are we getting out of this equation? What are we getting out of being part of a union that won’t secure its own border?'” Roy told the DCNF. “You know what — it’s our border, too.”

Roy emphasized how Texas has “a duty as a state, as a sovereign people, to defend ourselves.”

“This is pure John Locke kind of stuff,” he told the DCNF. “The first duty of government — to secure the people” and to “take care of our communities.”

Vice President Kamala Harris, who was assigned to address the root causes of the border crisis in late March, traveled to El Paso, Texas, on Friday. Her trip comes more than 90 days since taking the position.

Former President Donald Trump will visit the border on June 30. (RELATED: Rep. Chip Roy Calls Harris’ Border Trip A ‘Photo-Op,’ Lists Major Issues She’s Ignoring)

So after 90+ days, @vp @KamalaHarris pitstops in El Paso – 750 miles from the actual #BidenBorderCrisis – en route to LA, goes to a Border Patrol Station, & doesn’t actually tour the BORDER. But she’s right about one thing… she should not debate me. #SecureOurBorderNow pic.twitter.com/lgtad4YCjc — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) June 25, 2021

Roy also discussed how drug cartels have operational control of the southern border.

“We have cartels with gunmen that are coming across our river. They are infiltrating and endangering our community,” he said. “They’ve driven 7,500 pounds of fentanyl through and across our borders that we captured. That’s not counting what we haven’t captured.”

“We have an unbelievably, uncontrolled crisis on our border with cartels having operational control of the river. The vice president doesn’t care,” he said.

WATCH:

https://youtu.be/dJiFyRtcClI?t=352

