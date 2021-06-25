EXCLUSIVE: Over 40 Republicans Send Letter To McCarthy, McConnell Calling On Them To Reject Any Budget Legislation That Doesn’t Defend Hyde Amendment

A group of 46 House Republicans sent a Friday letter to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy calling on them to oppose President Joe Biden’s budget and reject any budget legislation that does not include the Hyde Amendment.

Republican Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs spearheaded the letter, which was first obtained by the Daily Caller. He was joined by 45 other House Republicans in calling on McConnell and McCarthy to oppose Biden’s budget for not including provisions such as the Hyde Amendment, which ensures that U.S. tax dollars are not spent on abortions.

In the letter, the lawmakers noted that every president from Jimmy Carter to Donald Trump has included the Hyde Amendment in their budget proposals or signed it into law.

“Often our Democrat colleagues talk of standing up for communities of color, but they refuse to recognize that a disproportionate number of abortions in the United States kill black and Latino babies. This number will only increase if the federal government begins to fund abortions. If our Democrat colleagues truly cared about communities of color, they would advocate for policies that lead women out of situations where abortion seems like the only option rather than advocate for policies that will lead to the deaths of millions of children,” the letter states. (RELATED: Democrats Removed Pro-Life Protections From Massive COVID Bill, GOP Lawmakers Say)

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“We cannot allow President Biden and his radical allies in Congress to trample on America’s founding principles by eroding protections for the most vulnerable Americans. We urge you to stand with us in defending the sanctity of life and reject any proposal made by President Biden or Congressional Democrats that does not include strong pro-life protections,” the letter concludes. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Over 100 Republicans Send Letter To Biden’s HHS Secretary Urging Him Against Title X Funding Of Abortion)

Biggs told the Daily Caller that Democrats are trying to get taxpayers to fund abortions and said he will continue to fight for the Hyde amendment.

“Democrats are trying to force all Americans to pay for abortions. The Left’s disregard for life is appalling. The gift of life is sacred. The Hyde Amendment prevents taxpayer dollars from being used to pay for abortions. Despite constant attacks from the depraved Left, I will continue to fight to protect the lives of the unborn,” Biggs told the Daily Caller.

In February, Republican lawmakers introduced an amendment that would apply the Hyde Amendment to the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, however, Democrats removed the amendment from the legislation.

The Daily Caller contacted McConnell’s and McCarthy’s offices about the letter. McConnell’s office sent the Daily Caller remarks from the Senate leader from June 10, where he addressed the issue.

“Now, it’s no secret that the Democratic Party has been hurtling to the left on abortion in recent years. Here in the Senate, our colleagues have repeatedly blocked efforts to limit elective abortion after the 20th week. Their opposition keeps the United States in rather inglorious company alongside China, North Korea, and just four other countries that fail to offer this basic protection to the unborn. So President Biden’s decision to abandon the Hyde Amendment aligns him with an increasingly radical consensus among elected Democrats. But it puts him way out of step with the clear majority of Americans who oppose taxpayer-funded abortion,” McConnell said.

“Mr. President, the Administration’s budget request continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons. But its plan to sell out on longstanding protections for the most vulnerable Americans might just be the lowest of the low,” he added.

McCarthy’s office did not immediately respond.