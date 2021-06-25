Megan Fox Drops Series Of Shots From Upcoming Horror Film

Megan Fox definitely got everyone’s attention Friday when she dropped a handful of shots from her upcoming horror film called “Till Death.”

“Lessons on how to escape a toxic relationship …. 7.2.21 #tilldeathmovie,” the 35-year-old actress captioned her post on Instagram. The post included several photos from her movie from Screen Media with Callan Mulvey and more. (RELATED: Megan Fox Is Moving Because Her Unborn Baby Told Her To)

In one of the photos, the “Transformers” star lies on the ice, covered in blood, while in a final snap, Fox running out of a house wearing a blood-stained shirt. (RELATED: Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox’s Relationship Is Instagram Official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

The movie hits theaters next month and is a return to horror films for the actress, who is probably best known for her role in “Jennifer’s Body.”

A description released recently with the trailer explained that Fox’s character finds herself handcuffed to her dead husband after the two were supposed to share a romantic evening at their secluded lake house.

WATCH:

It turns out her husband had devised a revenge plot and she ends up isolated at this house in the dead of winter and must fight off hired killers, who are there to finish her off, according to IMDb.