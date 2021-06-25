The Montreal Canadiens Advance To The Stanley Cup Final

The Montreal Canadiens are headed to the Stanley Cup Final.

After a stunning 3-2 overtime victory late Thursday night in game six against the Vegas Golden Knights, the Canadiens punched their ticket to play for the Stanley Cup. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadiens de Montréal (@canadiensmtl)

Right now, the Canadiens are the best story in all of sports. They kind of snuck into the playoffs after an okay regular season, but they’ve been on fire in the postseason.

Not only have they been on fire, but they’ve been insanely fun to watch. They’re young, talented, energetic and they don’t seem to care that they’re not supposed to be here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadiens de Montréal (@canadiensmtl)

As a Wisconsin man, it’s also been a blast watching Cole Caufield take the NHL by storm. He’s 20 years old and was playing college hockey just a few months ago.

Now, he’s one of the most important players on the Canadiens, and he’s stepped up time and time again during the playoffs to score important goals.

The young man is on fire.

Cole Caufield my goodness pic.twitter.com/Y0SuFzXwiW — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) June 25, 2021

The Canadiens now wait to see if they’ll play the Islanders or Lightning. Seeing as how I have no dog in the fight, you better believe I’m 100% all in on Montreal. They’re just too fun to ignore.