REPORT: Prince Harry Is Back In The UK Ahead Of Princess Diana Memorial Ceremony

Prince Harry has reportedly arrived back in the United Kingdom ahead of a ceremony for his late mother Princess Diana and the unveiling of a statue in her honor.

The Duke of Sussex made the trip back to England from his California home alone while the Duchess of Sussex remained there with their 2-year-old son Archie Harrison and newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana, born June 4, People magazine reported Friday. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

Prince Harry is back in the U.K. for the unveiling of the statue of his late mother, Princess Diana.https://t.co/GCEXTnCYIo — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 25, 2021

The unveiling of the statue will be July 1, on what would’ve been the late princess’ 60th birthday. Princess Diana died in 1997 in a car crash at just 36 years old. The duke is reportedly expected to be joined by his brother Prince William for a small ceremony in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.

TRH meet with Gardener Sean Harkin who designed the display, and Graham Dillamore who knew The Princess from working here over 30 years ago. pic.twitter.com/LPA9fUWp6i — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 30, 2017

The royal household shared that the brothers will also be joined by a few members of the late Princess of Wales’ close family, members of the statue committee, the sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley and garden designer Pip Morrison, Entertainment Tonight reported. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Accuses Royals Of Racism, Says She Considered Killing Herself)

The statue was “commissioned to mark the twentieth anniversary of her death and recognize her positive impact in the UK and around the world,” a statement from the palace last year read. “The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother’s life and her legacy.”

“Prince Harry will land in the U.K. and isolate for five days before taking a COVID test affirming that he is negative before the events of the day,” a source shared.

The outlet noted, the prince is staying at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor while in the U.K., the home where he and Markle briefly lived after tying the knot in 2018.