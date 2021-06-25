Former Army Captain, Purple Heart Recipient Sean Parnell Rips Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley For Defending CRT

Former Army Captain and Pennsylvania senate candidate Sean Parnell ripped into Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark A. Milley for his defense of teaching Critical Race Theory (CRT) in the armed forces.

During a Friday segment of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the purple heart and two-time bronze star recipient said that the military’s promotion of CRT will “ultimately cost lives on the battlefield.”

WATCH:

“If you are looking for a way to destroy the United States military from the inside out without firing a shot, talk about what he’s talking about and implement Critical Race Theory,” Parnell began, “It makes it harder to accomplish the mission and ultimately I think it will cost lives on the battlefield.”

“I was blessed to lead an infantry platoon on the border on Afghanistan and Pakistan. We were probably the most diverse unit that you could possibly imagine. Northerners serving next to southerners, black next to white, Christians next to atheists next to Jews, rich next to poor, young versus old, and, yes, Democrats next to Republicans,” he continued.

“We didn’t focus on our many differences. There were no hyphenated Americans with us in Afghanistan and what we realized our secret weapon was is it wasn’t the sexy guns and equipment that we had. It was a love and brotherhood that we have for one another that allowed us to defeat the enemy at every single turn.”

“Critical Race Theory undermines all of that. It’s a disaster. When men and women raise their right hand to serve this country, they do so because they believe that America is an exceptional nation worth defending. critical race theory undermines that because it teaches people that America is fundamentally bad, it’s evil, its systems need to be reinvented because at their core, well they’re racist. That, Tucker, is a national security threat.”

Parnell went on to criticize Gen. Milley for being more focused on defending the military’s diversity policies than having a coherent exit strategy for Afghanistan. (RELATED: Tucker Torches Milley Over Focus On ‘White Rage’: ‘Have You Read Anything Recently About Winning Wars?’)

“What truly bothers me is the Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff should be focused on an exit strategy in Afghanistan. We’ve been in Afghanistan for twenty years, over half of my life, and instead, he is reading Lenin, Marx and studying Critical Race Theory. How about we get an exit strategy in Afghanistan. How about we focus on bringing men and women home and taking care of them when they come home?”

“If the chairman does not recognize the threat, the caustic nature of critical race theory and the threat it poses to our military, that I think he should consider resigning.”

After narrowly losing a congressional race in 2020 to Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb, Parnell recently declared his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.