Sesame Street Introduces Family With Two Gay Dads

“Sesame Street” introduced two dads last Wednesday, June 16 for the first time in the iconic television show’s 51-year history.

The show’s episode, called “Family Day,” shows relatives gathering together with Big Bird’s grandmother visiting for a surprise. (RELATED: ‘Sesame Street’ To Air Special About Racism, Encouraging Kids To ‘Speak Up. Say Something’ If They See Something ‘That’s Wrong’)

Nina, played by Suki Lopez, says, “OK, everybody, everybody, I want you to meet my brother Dave, his husband Frank, and my sobrina [niece], Mia.”

“Daddy, Daddy,” the Mia, played by Olivia Perez, tells one of her dads. ‘Sesame Street’ is more amazing than you said.”

Elmo chimes in, “Elmo is so happy that you’re all here!”

One of the dads, Frank, played by Alex Weisman, says, “Are you kidding? We wouldn’t have missed family day for anything.”

“Yeah there’s all kinds of different families. But what makes us a family is that we love each other.”

Alan Muraoka, who plays Alan on “Sesame Street,” acknowledged the moment on Facebook.

“I am so honored and humbled to have co-directed this important and milestone episode. Love is love, and we are so happy to add this special family to our Sesame family. Happy Pride to all!!!!”

“Sesame Street” brought in two black muppets in March in an effort to educate children about racism.