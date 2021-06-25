This Portable Fan-Diffuser Is A Summer Must-Have, And It’s Over 25% Off

The summer is officially here, and you’re ready to bring on the heat! But for those days when the sun’s rays shine down with a little extra vigor than normal, a small breeze can go a long way. And while a good old-fashioned fan is great to have on hand, you can’t bring it with you everywhere — until now, anyway.

Say hello to the next big summertime must-have, the Inno Portable Fan and Diffuser! This innovative gadget gives you everything you’d possibly want in a fan and then some. And since it’s completely cordless and compact, you can literally take it with you everywhere, whether it’s on vacation, from room to room at home, or even out by the pool.

But don’t let this fan’s size fool you — it’s designed to do big things. Thanks to its adjustable head, you can make it as high or as low as you see fit, making it great for sitting on the floor or using on a tabletop. And with its advanced motor and four-speed settings, you can get just the right breeze going to cool off during the hottest days.

In addition to its quiet yet efficient cooling power, the Inno Portable Fan also serves as a helpful light source, providing you with two different brightness levels, ideal for creating a peaceful glow during warm summer nights. The fan also boasts a built-in diffuser, giving your senses a real treat as you sit back, relax, and enjoy the breeze along with invigorating essential oil.

Since the Inno fan is completely portable and wireless, it never leaves you scrambling to find a wall outlet, giving you freedom as you’ve never had before. And due to the fact that it runs on a charge that can last up to 24 hours, you never have to worry about juicing it back up every time you use it.

Right now, the Inno Portable Fan with Diffuser is 27% off, making it just $50.99 down from $70 bucks.

Price subject to change.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.