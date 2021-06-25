Tucker Torches Milley Over Focus On ‘White Rage’: ‘Have You Read Anything Recently About Winning Wars?’

Fox News host and Daily Caller cofounder Tucker Carlson laid into General Mark Milley over his comments about understanding “white rage.”

Milley, who serves as chairman of the Joints Chiefs of Staff, gave testimony earlier in the week about struggling to understand “white rage” so that he could better help to purge racism from the rank of the United States military – and Carlson responded to his comments during Thursday’s broadcast of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

WATCH:

Carlson began by saying that it was only a few years ago that everyone believed it was wrong to attack people because of their race or their skin color.

“‘I don’t like that group because of their skin color, let’s hurt them.’ You couldn’t say that, it was the one unacceptable thing and for very good reason,” Carlson said. “You cannot maintain a multiracial democracy unless people of every color have exactly the same rights and responsibilities under the law and are considered of precisely same moral value under God.”

Carlson went on to say that recent events have made it clear that America’s “leadership class” was opposed to that. (RELATED: KRUTA: Tucker Was Right About The Military, And The Intentional Perversion Of His Point Endangers Americans)

“Look at what they are doing. When you hear people ascribe blood guilt to a specific racial group, when you hear them talk about the sin of whiteness, what you are watching is the death of our future as a country,” Carlson continued. “We can’t live in a nation of warring tribes. We know very well what that looks like, because it’s a history of the world. It is miserable and vicious and bloody. We can’t allow this. Most Americans, of all colors on some level understand this. They don’t always have the words to articulate it, but they know it.”

Carlson then addressed Critical Race Theory, which holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

“Like so much academic jargon, the phrase critical race theory doesn’t mean anything. It obscures rather than illuminates. It is designed that way. It is designed to confuse you. What is happening in our schools, military, and government, is both simpler and easier to recognize than that. It is not critical race theory, it is racism,” Carlson said, pivoting then to address Milley’s comments claiming that he wanted to “understand white rage.”

He argued that Milley did not get his job because he was smart, talented or respected by his peers. “He got the job because he is obsequious. He knows who to suck up to and he’s more than happy to do it. Feed him a script and he will read it,” Carlson said. (RELATED: Joint Chiefs Chairman Defends Teaching CRT, Rips ‘Offensive’ Criticisms Of ‘Woke’ US Military)

“Hard to believe that man wears a uniform. He’s that unimpressive. Notice he never defined white rage — and we should know what it is. What is white rage? … It’s one of those diseases that only affects people with certain melanin levels. It is a race specific illness,” Carlson added. “That is what Mark Milley learned from reading about it. That’s why he’s making his soldiers learn about it too. They need to know.”

Carlson went on to share a clip of Milley’s comments: “I’ve read Mao Tse Tsung. I’ve read Karl Marx, I’ve read Lenin, that is not making me a communist. What is wrong with understanding, having some situational understanding about the country for which we are here to defend? And I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military, our general officers, our noncommissioned officers of being, quote, ‘woke.'”

“He’s not just a pig, he’s stupid. Mark Milley reads Mao to understand Maoism. He reads communists to understand communism, but it’s interesting he doesn’t read white supremacists to understand white supremacy. Why not? Go to the source? Well, because Mark Milley would be fired instantly if he read those books. And getting fired is the one thing he doesn’t want,” Carlson responded.

“So he reads about white rage as if it’s totally real. It’s a medical condition. And by the way, since it’s a medical condition, and what age can you catch white rage, by the way? Most of us assume that our 2-year-olds were teething, now we know it’s their whiteness that’s making them so angry. Thanks Mark Milley. We appreciate your contribution to our generation’s scientific racism. By the way, have you read anything recently about winning wars? Apparently not.”

Carlson concluded by saying that race hate “dressed up as some new academic theory” was the real danger and the real question was simple: “What should we be teaching our children so they can live in the country that you want to live in, a country full of many different kinds of people, many different, but who actually like each other? Who are happy to work together, who are united ultimately by the core fact which is they are all Americans?”