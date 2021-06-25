Kamala Harris Says It Was ‘Always The Plan’ To Visit US-Mexico Border After Dodging It For Months

Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday she always planned on visiting the Southern Border after months of dodging questions about when she would visit.

“I’m glad to be here–it was always the plan to come here–and I think we’re going to have a good and productive day,” Harris said during her first trip to Texas to address the border crisis.

Harris said the plan to visit the border has been in place since March. (RELATED: Nikki Haley Says Kamala Harris ‘Never’ Would Have Gone To The Border If It Wasn’t For Trump)

“I said back in March that I was going to come to the border, so this is not a new plan. The reality of it is that we have to deal with causes and we have to deal with effects.”

“We are here today to address and to talk about what has brought people to the U.S. border and again to continue to address the root causes which caused people to leave and often flee their home country,” Harris said, reiterating her claim she was tapped to address the root causes of migration.

Harris was tapped to lead the border crisis in March but spent weeks dodging questions about when she would actually visit the area.

When asked in March if she would visit the border amid the surge in illegal immigration, a cackling Harris retorted “Not today!” before assuring reporters that she has “before and I’m sure I will again.”

“Do you have plans to visit the border?” VP HARRIS: “Not today” *laughs*

She later said during a CBS interview that she and President Joe Biden would “at some point” go to the border.

Harris finally committed to visiting the border in early June while on a trip to Mexico to address the root causes of migration.

“Yes, I will,” Harris said when asked if she has plans to visit the border. “And I have before. Listen, anybody, especially if you’re from California you know, I’ve spent a lot of time on the border – both going there physically and aware of the issues. But the reality of it is that we need to prioritize what’s happening at the border and we have to prioritize why people are going to the border.”

Former President Donald Trump committed to visiting the Southern Border before Harris did, and is expected to be at the border on June 30.