‘Death To All Of Them’: Wendy Williams Reportedly Says Britney Spears’ Parents Should Die Following Conservatorship Testimony

Wendy Williams reportedly told her audience that Britney Spears’ parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, should die following the singer’s conservatorship testimony.

During “The Wendy Williams Show,” Williams discussed some of the shocking details the 39-year-old pop singer told the court, including having an IUD forced in her body, Page Six reported Thursday. (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

“How dare you, Mr. Spears,” Williams said. “You had me fooled. And you too, Mrs. Spears. “Death to all of them.”(RELATED: Britney Spears’ Social Media Manager Says The Star ‘Creates Her Own Posts’ After She Shares Bizarre Videos)

WATCH:

WENDY SAID THAT ON NATIONAL TELEVISION. MY GOD pic.twitter.com/TgBRtgPYjR — fan account (@beysupdates) June 24, 2021

The clip has since been edited out of the full episode on the show’s official YouTube account, Fox News reported.

The producers of The Wendy Williams show cut out the part where she says “death to all of them” talking about Britney’s Mother and Father pic.twitter.com/RKUsVyFvnm — ً (@intoxicateknee) June 25, 2021

In the same episode, the host announced she was team #FreeBritney, the outlet noted.

“Leave Britney alone,” Williams said. “Yeah, I’m there. How dare you, I don’t like the mother, I don’t like the father. Jamie Lynn where were you to help your sister out? I don’t like you. I don’t like any of them. None of them. Fire all of them and escape now, Britney.”

Williams said in February that she believed the “Toxic” hitmaker’s father was a “good man” during a discussion about her ongoing conservatorship.

“I think that her father is a good man,” Williams told her audience. “I’ve heard that she still needs to be controlled, and she needs to have someone that’s controlling her finances, and controlling who she is friends with and where she goes and what time she’s coming in …”

The “Gimme More” hitmaker broke her silence in court this week and plead for an end to her 13-year conservatorship, owned by her father. Britney called the conservatorship “abusive” and claimed she’d been forced to work, take the psychotropic drug lithium and be under birth control against her will, NBC News reported.

Spears has been under conservatorship since 2008 that oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.