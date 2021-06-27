‘We Don’t Have To Talk About Conditions’: Cedric Richmond Won’t Say Whether Biden Will Sign Stand-Alone Bipartisan Deal

White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond avoided Fox News anchor Chris Wallace’s question on “Fox News Sunday” about President Joe Biden relying on conditions in order to sign the infrastructure bill.

Wallace asked Richmond if Biden will sign the infrastructure bill, “no if, ands, or buts – no conditions?” (RELATED: Democrats Threaten To Tank Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Without A Complementary Reconciliation Package)

Richmond responded, “This president has had a strategy since the beginning – Rescue Plan, Jobs Plan, Families Plan – and we expect to do exactly what the Jobs Plan what we did with the Rescue Plan and we’ll do the same with the Families Plan. We’re going to sign all three because the country needs them.”

Wallace reiterated the question a second time about conditions. He said, “but no conditions, one on the other?”

“We don’t have to talk about conditions,” Richmond said. “We can talk about how important the Families Plan and the Jobs Plan are and we plan to pass them, just like we did the Rescue Plan. People keep underestimating us, we keep delivering.”

Biden announced a bipartisan deal on infrastructure Thursday, but then indicated that he would only sign it if Congress passed a multitrillion dollar reconciliation bill with certain provisions that Democrats support. Biden later said that he had not intended to make a veto threat, saying, “My comments also created the impression that I was issuing a veto threat on the very plan I had just agreed to, which was certainly not my intent.”