I Tried Beers From Multiple World War II Losers, Communist Nations And More. Here Are My Unfiltered Thoughts

I spent Saturday reviewing beers from all over the world, and many people are saying it’s the best content on the internet.

My girlfriend and I went to Epcot at Disney following a wedding down in Florida, and I had to do Drink Around the World, which is a very popular thing to do down here. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The premise is exactly as it sounds. There are a bunch of different countries represented at Epcot, and you try the different beers as you make your way along. Well, it was a hell of an experience, and I hope you all enjoy the reviews of the cold beverages as much as I did making them.

Let’s jump right in!

CHINA:

Drank my first Chinese beer. Not too bad for a country run by communists. Also, this pink shirt oozes sex. pic.twitter.com/gNNCXlEokP — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 26, 2021

GERMANY:

We’re now drinking beer in Germany. What does beer taste like from the losers of WWII? Let’s find out. pic.twitter.com/S8i2km196l — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 26, 2021

AMERICA:

We’re now drinking a very special American beer called Bud Light. The flavor reminds me of landing on the moon and being undefeated in World Wars. pic.twitter.com/QQMwwqsJRn — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 26, 2021

JAPAN:

We are now drinking beer in Japan. Nearly 80 years ago, they bombed us at Pearl Harbor. Today, I hope this tasting finally buries the hatchet between our two great nations. Let’s find out how another WWII loser makes beer. pic.twitter.com/2njBifnZke — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 26, 2021

FRANCE:

We are now drinking beer in France, which is a country many claim is full of lazy and smelly people. I’m not claiming that, but many have. Now, let’s find out if my tastebuds surrender to this cold beer like the French have in every war of the past 100 years. pic.twitter.com/vt0YKzlrrb — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 26, 2021

ENGLAND:

We are now drinking beer in England. Fun fact about England, they had the most powerful empire in the world until some American farmers grabbed their pitchforks and kicked their ass. Let’s see if the beer reflects that legendary L. pic.twitter.com/OqspxJBlUl — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 26, 2021

CANADA:

Final video of the beer tour: CANADA. I love our American cousins north of the border, but damn, the Canadian government might as well be communists. My thoughts on the beer. pic.twitter.com/NvWutJl8rj — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 26, 2021

Well, there you have it folks. It was all solid, and I was able to film those reviews in public without getting killed. In my book, that’s a huge win! Let me know what you think in the comments below!