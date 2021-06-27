REPORT: Man Shot In Times Square

A 21-year-old man was shot outside the Marriott Hotel while walking with his family Sunday in Times Square, the New York Post reported.

The shooting happened at approximately 5:15 p.m., according to police. Police are searching for two men believed to be responsible, the New York Post reported. (RELATED: Suspect Arrested In Shooting That Nearly Gunned Down Two Children)

BREAKING: A man visiting the city was shot and wounded in Times Square this evening, according to multiple reports. Just last month, three bystanders were wounded in a shooting there https://t.co/qb2ZMn25RY — WCBS Newsradio 880 (@wcbs880) June 27, 2021

Police recovered shell casings on West 45th Street outside the Minskoff Theatre, police sources added. It is almost the same location in which three people were shot in May, including a 4-year-old girl, according to the Post. The 4-year old had been toy shopping with her family when the she was shot. A 23-year-old woman and a 43-year-old woman were also shot in the May incident, according to the outlet.

Crime has drastically increased in New York City. Most recently, the NYPD announced that crime in New York City has increased 22% compared to May 2020. Shooting incidents increased 73% compared to last year. Dermot Shea, New York City’s police commissioner, released a statement in May on the tough jobs police have as a result of the increase in crime.

“NYPD cops have shown us time and again they are willing to go in harm’s way on behalf of all New Yorkers,” Shea said. “It is this commitment to our collective public safety – in tandem with the communities we serve – that will allow our great city to prevail in the challenges we face together.”

Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive, according to the Post.