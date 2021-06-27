Number Of Children Growing Up With Two Parents Rises To 70% For First Time In 30 Years

The portion of U.S. children who live with both parents exceeded 70% in 2020, reversing a nearly 30-year-long trend, data shows.

70.4% of children under 18 live in two-parent households, and 63% of minors reside with both birth parents, according to the Current Population Survey by the U.S. Census Bureau, Institute for Family Studies (ISF) reported.

Some good news: IFS reported that the number of children growing up in a two parent home increased to over 70 percent for the first time in nearly 30 years pic.twitter.com/30mQX7F7GL — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 28, 2021

“[T]he proportion of children under 18 living with two parents declined from 88% in 1960 to just over two-thirds in 2005” while “the proportion living with divorced, separated or never-married single parents tripled from 9% to 28%” over the same period, according to ISF.

A reversal in this downward trend started in 2006, improving from 67.3% to 70.4% by 2020, the data indicates. In 2020, the number of children living with a single parent reportedly fell to 25.5%, marking a 25-year-low. (RELATED: To Fix Marriage, We Need To Fix Divorce)

Furthermore, the number of high school seniors living with two married parents crossed 50 percent, a big change from just a decade ago. This is primarily because of the rise in the number of white and black parents who are married, having children, and staying married pic.twitter.com/1TwzvdSxW4 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 28, 2021

The portion of high school seniors raised by both parents started to precipitously decline in 1996, falling from 61% to under 50% in 2012, ISF’s estimates showed.

However, the past years witnessed this statistic’s movement in the opposite direction. By 2019, 53% of high school seniors had been raised by both parents, up more than 3% since 2012.