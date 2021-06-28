Authorities Recover Tenth Body Following Florida Condo Collapse

A tenth body was recovered Monday, with 151 people still remaining unaccounted for on the fifth day of ongoing search and rescue efforts in Surfside, Florida.

As of Monday, ten people were confirmed dead as the result of the disaster, bringing the total number of the missing to 151, according to The Associated Press (AP).

Although no survivors have been recovered from the rubble of the collapsed condominium since Thursday, the officials are committed to exhausting “every possible option in our search,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Monday, AP reported.

BREAKING: A tenth body has been recovered from a collapsed Florida condo building and 151 people remain missing, Miami-Dade mayor says. Rescuers continue to look for survivors even though no one has been found alive since hours after Thursday’s collapse. https://t.co/LY8A1KCqT3 — The Associated Press (@AP) June 28, 2021

“If you saw what I saw: nothingness. And then, you go over there and you see, like, all the rubble. How can somebody survive that?,” Alfredo Lopez, whose sixth-floor corner apartment barely escaped getting flattened during the collapse, told AP. (RELATED: Gov. DeSantis Welcomes Israel Defense Force To Help With Rescue Efforts For Condo Collapse)

“Every time there’s an action, there’s a reaction,” Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah said Monday, explaining the reasons for the slow-paced excavation works. “It’s not an issue of we could just attach a couple of cords to a concrete boulder and lift it and call it a day.”

A structural engineering firm estimated that the collapsed building needed over $9 million in repairs about three years before its collapse, the October 2018 “Structural Field Survey Report,” released by the city of Surfside shows.