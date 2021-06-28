Politics

Rep. Chip Roy Proposes Investing $5.7 Billion Into ‘Border Wall Fund’

Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy introduced an amendment to the INVEST in America act that would allocate $5.7 billion to funding a border wall, according to a press release.

The INVEST in America Act is a transportation bill proposed by House Democrats, according to the press release. (RELATED: Rep. Chip Roy: ‘Cartels Have Operational Control’ Of The US Southern Border)

Roy released a statement following his proposal Monday:

“Democrats included nearly $5.7 billion in corrupt earmarks in the surface transportation measure that is expected to receive a vote this week in the House. Instead of using federal taxpayer dollars to fund pet projects like electric vehicle charging networks in California and million-dollar sidewalk expansions in Connecticut, Congress should redirect these funds to address the ongoing and very real crisis at our southern border.”

“Currently, primary and secondary barriers cover only 771 miles of our nearly 2,000-mile border with Mexico, and the Rio Grande Valley sector – the busiest migrant crossing area – is wide open with only 76 miles of border wall to cover the river. My amendment would strike every single earmark from this legislation and instead authorize a $5.7 billion Border Wall Fund in Treasury to support the completion of a border wall on the U.S.-Mexico border,” said Roy, according to his press office.

During a recent interview with The Daily Caller News Foundation, Roy questioned why his state should remain in a union that will not secure its border.

In April, the representative also introduced legislation that would designate cartels as terrorist organizations.