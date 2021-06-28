Rep. Chip Roy Proposes Investing $5.7 Billion Into ‘Border Wall Fund’

Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy introduced an amendment to the INVEST in America act that would allocate $5.7 billion to funding a border wall, according to a press release.

The INVEST in America Act is a transportation bill proposed by House Democrats, according to the press release. (RELATED: Rep. Chip Roy: ‘Cartels Have Operational Control’ Of The US Southern Border)

Roy released a statement following his proposal Monday:

“Democrats included nearly $5.7 billion in corrupt earmarks in the surface transportation measure that is expected to receive a vote this week in the House. Instead of using federal taxpayer dollars to fund pet projects like electric vehicle charging networks in California and million-dollar sidewalk expansions in Connecticut, Congress should redirect these funds to address the ongoing and very real crisis at our southern border.”

Rep. Roy released the following statement after offering a surface transportation bill amendment to strip earmarks and fund the border wall: More:https://t.co/vqUWstIfQW pic.twitter.com/fFbdYnWQfK — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) June 28, 2021

“Currently, primary and secondary barriers cover only 771 miles of our nearly 2,000-mile border with Mexico, and the Rio Grande Valley sector – the busiest migrant crossing area – is wide open with only 76 miles of border wall to cover the river. My amendment would strike every single earmark from this legislation and instead authorize a $5.7 billion Border Wall Fund in Treasury to support the completion of a border wall on the U.S.-Mexico border,” said Roy, according to his press office.

During a recent interview with The Daily Caller News Foundation, Roy questioned why his state should remain in a union that will not secure its border.

In April, the representative also introduced legislation that would designate cartels as terrorist organizations.