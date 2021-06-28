‘Gonna Break Your Arm Jerking Yourself Off’: Chris Cuomo Posts Pic Of Flexed Bicep In Response To Critic

CNN host Chris Cuomo posted a photo of his flexed bicep Monday in response to someone who said Cuomo was going to break his arm “jerking [himself] off.”

“You’re gonna break your arm jerking yourself off,” Twitter user @Legalize_LSD1 tweeted at Cuomo. “That how this happened?!” Cuomo replied, with a picture of his flexed bicep. “Hahahaha. Come on, baby, dont hate – facilitate. You can do better than this petty bs.” (RELATED: Chris Cuomo Asks People To ‘Name One’ Fact That He Denies. The Internet Responds)

You’re gonna break your arm jerking yourself off — uncle ruckus (@Legalize_LSD1) June 28, 2021

That how this happened?! Hahahaha. Come on, baby, dont hate – facilitate. You can do better than this petty bs. https://t.co/pN84VyzDdz pic.twitter.com/0R5H7LSggV — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) June 28, 2021

The tweet that prompted the exchange was Cuomo’s, expressing gratitude to @StanYeahMan on Monday morning. “Chris you and your colleagues are doing crucial work and doing it damn well. God bless you, man, and take care of yourself,” the user tweeted.

“Appreciated. We all know what we would want if we had missing loved ones. Crisis has no hue of red or blue. Or at least it shouldnt. The #SurfsideCollapse community was warm and embracing of need. Impressive and respected,” came Cuomo’s reply.

Appreciated. We all know what we would want if we had missing loved ones. Crisis has no hue of red or blue. Or at least it shouldnt. The #SurfsideCollapse community was warm and embracing of need. Impressive and respected https://t.co/eIIWgeS6fd — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) June 28, 2021

The exchange caught the eye of quite a few online. The DC Examiner’s @BecketAdams wrote, “‘no, sir, i wont break my arm jerking myself off. just look at this muscle.’”

Journalist Beth Baumann, or @eb454, said it was “the weirdest response [she’d] seen in awhile.”