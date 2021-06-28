ESPN Lists The Four Things Wisconsin Has To Accomplish To Push For A National Title

ESPN thinks the Wisconsin Badgers need to accomplish four things in order to seriously compete for a national title.

The Badgers will enter the 2021 season with tons of hype and massive expectations surrounding the program. However, ESPN thinks we have some things to fix. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The popular sports network listed the following four “ifs” for Wisconsin’s football team in order to possibly raise a banner at the end of the season:

If … the running backs do their part.

If … good Graham Mertz makes more appearances.

If … the tackling improves.

If … the pass rush gets home.

Personally, I think all of those question marks can be easily answered, and I’m actually not worried about any of them.

The running backs will be much better in 2021 with Jalen Berger leading the way, Graham Mertz is going to ball out and any doubts about our defense are lazy.

If there’s one thing Jim Leonard knows how to do, it’s strike fear in the hearts of every single opposing offense we play.

He’s arguably the best DC in America, and the results don’t need further explanation.

As I’ve said many times, you can bet against Wisconsin all you want, but I promise that you’ll regret it at the end of the day. Go, Badgers, go!