Watch The New Trailer For ‘Fear Street Part 1: 1994’

A new trailer for “Fear Street Part 1: 1994” dropped Monday morning, and it’s incredible.

The plot of the first film in the highly-anticipated trilogy, according to the trailer's description, is, "In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations ​may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine's best selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside's sinister history."

If you weren’t already pumped about “Fear Street” starting this Friday, I can promise you that this trailer will send your expectations through the roof.

Give it a watch below.

I can’t even begin to tell you all how pumped I am for “Fear Street” to start Friday. I’ve been talking about it nonstop for weeks, and I truly think we’re in for a hell of a ride.

Netflix is pulling off one of the most ambitious film projects in recent memory, and I think it’s going to be amazing.

We have part one coming out Friday, and then part two and three are coming out on Netflix July 9 and July 16.

Three straight Fridays of new horror movies on Netflix. What more could you ever want?

Make sure to watch “Fear Street Part 1: 1994” this Friday, and then check back for my full review of the first movie once I’m done watching! I think I’m going to love it!