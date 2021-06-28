CNN Host Jake Tapper Lost 75% Of His Audience Since Trump Left Office

CNN’s “The Lead With Jake Tapper” has lost 75% of its audience since former President Donald Trump left office in January, Fox News reported Monday.

The network had a jump in viewership in January but has been steadily declining since then. Tapper’s show had an average of 2.8 million viewers in January but fell to an average of 706,000 viewers between May 31 and June 23, according to Fox News. The show also had a 49% drop in viewership in the second quarter compared to the first quarter. (RELATED: Glenn Greenwald Blasts Brian Stelter Over CNN’s Low Ratings)

All major cable news channels have lost viewers since the much-watched events of January, including the Capital riot and President Joe Biden’s inauguration, but CNN’s losses have been the most dramatic.

May ratings from Neilsen Media Research indicated that CNN lost 67% of its total viewers since January. MSNBC had the second-largest drop in viewership since January, losing 49% of its total viewership between January and May, and Fox News lost 12% of its viewers during the same time period.

In June, Brian Stelter’s CNN show “Reliable Sources” had its least-watched week of 2021. Nielsen ratings released June 22 showed the 12th straight week that Reliable Sources averaged less than 1 million viewers. MSNBC’s Joy Reid, host of The Reid Out, also struggled to get viewers and had the lowest-watched week of the year since the show began.