James Corden Changes Show Segment After Being Accused Of ‘Racism’

James Corden has announced adjustments to his show’s popular segment after a petition accusing him of racism for ridiculing Asian cuisine garnered over 45,000 signatures, USA Today reported Monday.

The host of CBS’s “The Late Late Show” promised not to include Asian food in the future episodes of the “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” segment, where guest celebrities have to either eat “disgusting” food or answer a question, according to USA Today.

In interview, James Corden addresses calls to end segment that mocks Asian food. “The next time we do that bit, we absolutely won’t involve or use any of those foods” https://t.co/9CNgg5adUv — NBC Asian America (@NBCAsianAmerica) June 26, 2021

Corden’s announcement came after a TikTok user Kim Saira, called the bit “racist” and created a Change.org petition that demanded a formal apology and removal of the segment. As of Monday, the petition was signed by 45,560 people. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez: Not Eating Chinese Food Is Racist)

“The foods that are presented are meant to be ‘gross,’ as they are supposed to encourage the guest to answer his questions instead. However, many of the foods that he presents to his guests are actually from different Asian cultures,” her petition reads. “He’s presented foods such as balut, century old eggs, and chicken feet, and which are often regularly eaten by Asian people.”

”The next time we do that bit we absolutely won’t involve or use any of those foods,” Corden said, speaking to Howard Stern. “Our show is a show about joy and light and love – we don’t want to make a show to upset anybody.”