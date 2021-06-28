Megan Fox Makes Pride Post As She Celebrates Being Bisexual For ‘Over Two Decades’

Megan Fox got everyone’s attention when she shared a post in honor of Pride Month and announced being bisexual for more than “two decades.”

“Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades,” the 35-year-old actress wrote on Instagram. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Monday.

The post included a couple selfies of her rocking a colorful rainbow manicure. (RELATED: Megan Fox Is Single Again After Brian Austin Green Confirms Separation)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

The outlet noted how several of the “Jennifer’s Body” followers praised the superstar for her post.

The “Transformers” star first talked about her sexuality in a 2010 interview for Esquire. (RELATED: Megan Fox Says ‘Psychological Breakdown’ Came From Being Hypersexualized)

“I have no question in my mind about being bisexual,” the “Rogue” star shared.

“But I’m also a hypocrite: I would never date a girl who was bisexual because that means they also sleep with men, and men are so dirty that I’d never want to sleep with a girl who had slept with a man,” she added.

Fox made headlines last fall when reports surfaced she was dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly after filming their movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass” together.

Fox was previously married to Brian Austin Green before the two announced they had split in 2020. The two were together for 15 years and married for 10. They share three kids together.