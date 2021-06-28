‘Facts Are Stubborn Things’: Meghan McCain Says ‘Defund The Police’ Will Hurt Democrats Amid Homicide Spike

Meghan McCain warned Monday that as homicide rates spiked nationwide, continued calls to “defund the police” would likely hurt Democrats.

McCain said on ABC’s “The View” that the “defund police” narrative was a huge gift to Republicans, noting that “hyper-progressive” candidates who had adopted that narrative as a policy position had not done well in 2020. (RELATED: Meghan McCain Blasts Joy Behar For Introducing Kyrsten Sinema As A ‘So-Called Democrat’)

WATCH:

McCain began by saying that Democratic strategists appear to be concerned at how effective it was for Republicans to advertise based on Democrats defunding police.

“We just saw this in New York with the win with Eric Adams who is a former, I believe, police chief who ran on law and order in New York City,” McCain said. “The super, super hyper-progressive — he hasn’t officially won but if they get the count right, he’s ahead, but the hyper-progressive candidates that ran on things like defunding the police, in the general election running for president running against President Biden they didn’t get anywhere, and in the mayoral race didn’t get anywhere as well.”

McCain went on to say that it sometimes seemed like Democrats were bowing to Twitter — which, if it were a voting bloc, would lean far to the left.

“It’s important for Republicans to understand that Democrats kowtow to a Twitter audience a lot of times. They kowtow to people in the media, and it has been shown that statistically if Twitter were a voting bloc, it would be the second most liberal voting bloc in the — congressional district in the United States,” she said.

“The biggest gift that the Republicans have ever been given is the term ‘defund the police,'” McCain concluded. “And let’s make it very clear, Republicans didn’t come up with that. I thought it was the stupidest thing I ever heard when I first heard it being used. And as Sara said, facts are stubborn things, and there’s a huge homicide crisis in the country, and whether or not AOC likes it, it’s okay for people to be concerned about a homicide spike. And I think that’s going to be very effective going into midterms.”