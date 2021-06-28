The Montreal Canadiens Will Only Have 3,500 Fans At Home Stanley Cup Final Games

The Montreal Canadiens won’t have many fans in the stands for their home Stanley Cup Final games.

According to Darren Rovell, the team released a statement that capacity will be limited to 3,500 during the coronavirus pandemic when the team faces the Tampa Bay Lightning. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Canadiens reiterate Stanley Cup Final home crowd, as of now, will be limited to 3,500 fans, tickets sold in pods and fans can’t cross mingle out of their zones (via @StubWorld). pic.twitter.com/W0T0MBSDZ6 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 25, 2021

That’s right, folks! Despite it being the team’s first Stanley Cup Final appearance in nearly three decades, Bell Centre will be mostly empty for home games against the Lightning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadiens de Montréal (@canadiensmtl)

This is a joke and every Canadian official involved in making this decision should be ashamed. The Canadiens are finally playing for the Stanley Cup again, and only a few thousands fans will be let in.

There’s no scientific reason that justifies keeping fans out. The vaccine is out there, people can take it if they want and it’s time to get back to normal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadiens de Montréal (@canadiensmtl)

Right now, stadiums across America are getting back to normal, and that’s exactly the way it should be.

The war against coronavirus is pretty much over at this point, and there’s no reason to pretend otherwise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadiens de Montréal (@canadiensmtl)

If I was a fan of the Canadiens, I’d be seriously pissed about limited capacity, and I hope they make their opinions known!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadiens de Montréal (@canadiensmtl)

Make sure to catch game one Monday night at 8:00 EST on NBCS. Hopefully, the morons running the show north of the border allow more fans in before the series is over.