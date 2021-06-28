Editorial

The Montreal Canadiens Will Only Have 3,500 Fans At Home Stanley Cup Final Games

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - JUNE 24: Artturi Lehkonen #62 of the Montreal Canadiens is congratulated by his teammates after scoring the game-winning goal during the first overtime period against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Six of the Stanley Cup Semifinals of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre on June 24, 2021 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

(Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

The Montreal Canadiens won’t have many fans in the stands for their home Stanley Cup Final games.

According to Darren Rovell, the team released a statement that capacity will be limited to 3,500 during the coronavirus pandemic when the team faces the Tampa Bay Lightning. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s right, folks! Despite it being the team’s first Stanley Cup Final appearance in nearly three decades, Bell Centre will be mostly empty for home games against the Lightning.

This is a joke and every Canadian official involved in making this decision should be ashamed. The Canadiens are finally playing for the Stanley Cup again, and only a few thousands fans will be let in.

There’s no scientific reason that justifies keeping fans out. The vaccine is out there, people can take it if they want and it’s time to get back to normal.

Right now, stadiums across America are getting back to normal, and that’s exactly the way it should be.

The war against coronavirus is pretty much over at this point, and there’s no reason to pretend otherwise.

If I was a fan of the Canadiens, I’d be seriously pissed about limited capacity, and I hope they make their opinions known!

Make sure to catch game one Monday night at 8:00 EST on NBCS. Hopefully, the morons running the show north of the border allow more fans in before the series is over.