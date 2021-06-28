Neil deGrasse Tyson Doubles Down On His Belief That Aliens Wouldn’t Be Interested In Humans

Neil deGrasse Tyson really wants people to know he’s not big on aliens.

The famous astrophysicist already made it clear during an interview with Joe Rogan that it's arrogant to believe aliens care about humans if they exist, and he's now doubled down.

Sunday night, Tyson tweeted, “How egocentric of us to think that Space Aliens, who have mastered interstellar travel across the Galaxy, would give a shit about humans on Earth.”

Yeah, I don’t think he’s interested in holding back.

How egocentric of us to think that Space Aliens, who have mastered interstellar travel across the Galaxy, would give a shit about humans on Earth. pic.twitter.com/SoxZBqo1gb — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) June 28, 2021

I have to be honest with all of you. I really don’t appreciate this attitude from Tyson. I don’t like it at all. If anyone is arrogant in this situation, I think it’s him, and I’m a bit of a fan.

Humans engage in conflicts around the clock, possess weapons to destroy the planet and we have made huge scientific leaps in short time periods.

I’d say that thinking we’re not interesting is about as arrogant of a mindset as you could ever get.

Now, does that mean aliens are real? Of course not. Nobody knows, including our own government. In the recently released UFO report, we weren’t given many answers at all.

The US Government Just Released A Report On UFOs — Why Are They So Spooked? https://t.co/SrPJKA84e5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 25, 2021

However, I don’t think you’re arrogant to have an open mind. I think not having an open mind on this issue would be delusional and incredibly arrogant.

REPORT: The United States Government Can’t ‘Definitively Rule Out’ That UFOs ‘Might Be Alien Spacecraft’ https://t.co/DteGODXZKA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 4, 2021

Lighten up, Tyson! We’re all curious and thinking aliens might want to have a chat doesn’t make us arrogant.