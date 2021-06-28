Editorial

Neil deGrasse Tyson Doubles Down On His Belief That Aliens Wouldn’t Be Interested In Humans

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 04: StarTalk @ New York Comic Con, Hosted by Neil deGrasse Tyson at Javits Center on October 4, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Neil deGrasse Tyson really wants people to know he’s not big on aliens.

The famous astrophysicist already made it clear during an interview with Joe Rogan that it’s arrogant to believe aliens care about humans if they exist, and he’s now doubled down. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sunday night, Tyson tweeted, “How egocentric of us to think that Space Aliens, who have mastered interstellar travel across the Galaxy, would give a shit about humans on Earth.”

Yeah, I don’t think he’s interested in holding back.

I have to be honest with all of you. I really don’t appreciate this attitude from Tyson. I don’t like it at all. If anyone is arrogant in this situation, I think it’s him, and I’m a bit of a fan.

Humans engage in conflicts around the clock, possess weapons to destroy the planet and we have made huge scientific leaps in short time periods.

I’d say that thinking we’re not interesting is about as arrogant of a mindset as you could ever get.

Now, does that mean aliens are real? Of course not. Nobody knows, including our own government. In the recently released UFO report, we weren’t given many answers at all.

However, I don’t think you’re arrogant to have an open mind. I think not having an open mind on this issue would be delusional and incredibly arrogant.

Lighten up, Tyson! We’re all curious and thinking aliens might want to have a chat doesn’t make us arrogant.