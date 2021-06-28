NFL Sends Out Message That Says ‘Football Is Gay’

The NFL got everyone’s attention when it posted a video with messages that read “Football Is Gay” and “Football Is Lesbian,” among others.

“If you love this game, you are welcome here,” the Monday post on NFL’s Instagram read. “Football is for all. Football is for everyone.”

“The NFL stands by the LGBTQ+ community today and every day,” the post added. “For more information on how you can help the @trevorproject, visit thetrevorproject.org.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

WATCH:

The league’s post included a brief video with several messages that flashed across the screen. The first was “Football is Gay” followed by “Football is Lesbian,” “Football is Queer,” “Football is Transgender” and “Football is Bisexual.” (RELATED: Raiders Star Carl Nassib Announces That He’s Gay)

At the end of the clip, there was information about the how to support the Trevor Project, the “world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth,” according to its website.

Las Vegas Raiders star Carl Nassib recently became the first active NFL player in the league to announce he was gay.

“I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay,” Nassib shared in a video on social media. “I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for.”

“I’m a pretty private person so I hope you guys know that I’m not doing this for attention,” he added. “I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are not necessary, but until then I will do my best and my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting and compassionate and I’m going to start by donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project. They’re an incredible organization, they’re the number one suicide-prevention service for LGBTQ youth in America.”