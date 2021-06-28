US

NYC’s Greenwich Village Pride Demonstrations Lead To Eight Arrested, Vendor Assaulted

Cole Crystal Contributor
Following escalated Pride parade interactions with police, demonstrators were seemingly caught on video assaulting a hot dog vendor on Sunday in Greenwich Village, New York, the New York Post reported.

The clashes, which developed from small pockets of the larger Pride parade, got rowdier when police began using pepper spray to control parts of the raucous crowd, the Post said.

During the demonstrations in Greenwich Village, a 65-year-old food cart vendor drew Twitter attention after being beaten for allegedly saying an anti-gay slur, Fox News reported.

A video shows many parade goers surrounding the food cart owner, who was wearing a bright yellow shirt, before beginning to beat him. The New York Police Department told Fox that the conflict between the unidentified cart owner and protesters arose from inflated item prices, while videographer Leeroy Johnson, who captured the incident, claimed it was due to the owner’s purported use of an anti-LGBTQ slur.

Police have yet to charge anyone involved directly in the assault, but have made other arrests for various misconduct, including a woman who bit an NYPD lieutenant, two men who attempted to stop police apprehensions, a woman who threw water bottles at officers and a man who aggressively slapped an officer in the arms, Fox reported. (RELATED: Pride Demonstrators Clash With Police, At Least Three Arrested In New York City)

Police later found the phrase “White ppl are cancelled” sprayed in the center of Washington Square Park, according to Fox News.

