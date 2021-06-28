Record-Shattering Heat Wave Hits Pacific Northwest

The Pacific Northwest has been hit with an unprecedented heatwave, with temperatures rising to as high as 112 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday.

The Sunday temperature in Portland, Oregon, was around 112 degrees Fahrenheit, 4 degrees higher than the all-time record of 108 Fahrenheit, according to The Associated Press (AP).

In Eugene, Oregon, the temperature nearly hit 110 degrees Fahrenheit, The AP reported. Salem, Oregon, recorded an extreme temperature of 112 degrees Fahrenheit. The heatwave has reportedly led to the disruption of Olympic qualifier events. (RELATED: Wildfires Spread Through California And Arizona As Drought Continues)

During a heat wave, practice heat safety wherever you are. Heat related deaths and illnesses are preventable! #WeatherReady https://t.co/UV8OyZnvSI pic.twitter.com/fah6XedlHV — National Weather Service (@NWS) June 27, 2021

Temperatures in Seattle went up to 104 Fahrenheit, with the National Weather Service reportedly stating that the number was an all-time high for the city. Sunday was the first time Seattle encountered two consecutive days with triple-digit temperatures since 1894, The AP reported. The entire region saw record temperatures being set in several areas Sunday, according to the outlet.

The wave also extended into the Canadian province of British Columbia, The AP reported. Lytton, British Columbia, saw a record temperature of 115 degrees Fahrenheit, Canada’s all-time high temperature thus far.

The temperatures are reportedly expected to rise Monday, which will likely see daily, monthly, and new temperature records being set in the region, Fox News forecasted. Any Monday peak temperatures in Seattle and Portland will result in Monday being recorded as the cities’ hottest day.

Though Tuesday temperatures will not be as hot as Monday, the day won’t see any significant cooling-off either, the outlet forecasted.