Pearl Gonzalez Shows Off Her Incredibly Swollen Hands After Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Debut

Pearl Gonzalez did some serious damage to her hands during her Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut.

Gonzalez beat Charisa Sigala late Saturday night at BKFC 18 in her first fight in the bare-knuckle boxing league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, her hands sure looked very painful after the fact. In a photo tweeted by Amanda Serrano, Gonzalez’s hands were insanely swollen and looked incredibly painful.

You can check out the shot below, but be warned that it might make your stomach sick.

In the airport heading home. Here’s what my sis @PearlGonzalez’s hands look like after smashing them in her opponent’s face last night. Sis never got hit ???? pic.twitter.com/SE4LqUq1aL — Amanda Serrano ???????? (@Serranosisters) June 27, 2021

This right here is why I’m really not a huge fan of bare-knuckle fighting. In fact, I don’t like it at all. I think it’s the least entertaining of all the fighting leagues.

I love watching combat sports, but I don’t like watching people hurt themselves. Fighting without gloves is more or less a guaranteed way to find yourself hurt.

I mean, just look at her hands! How is that enjoyable at all? The answer is that there’s almost zero chance that it is.

It looks absolutely awful, and I say that as someone who is a monster UFC fan. In a video shared late Sunday night by Gonzalez, her hands still looked huge.

The BKFC just isn’t for me, and Gonzalez’s hands are a great example of why I’m not impressed.