Pelosi Introduces Legislation Creating Select Committee Into Capitol Riot

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced a resolution Monday that would establish a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, with an aide floating that she may name a Republican member to it.

The House Rules Committee will consider the resolution Monday, where it is expected to advance to the full House floor. It gives Pelosi the ability to appoint eight members and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy the power to appoint five in consultation with her.

An aide to the speaker said Monday, however, that she is “seriously considering” appointing a Republican as one of her eight picks, meaning that a Trump-critical Republican like Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney or Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger could potentially be named. (RELATED: Pelosi Announces She Will Begin Drafting Select Committee Legislation Into Jan. 6 Riot)

The House will vote on the resolution Wednesday, where it has the potential to pass with some Republican support. It will be tasked with finding “the facts, circumstances, and causes relating to the domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol.”

Pelosi’s legislation follows Senate Republicans’ killing of a bipartisan, 9/11-style commission into the deadly riot, even as it passed the House with 35 Republicans voting in favor. Unlike the bipartisan bill, the select committee does not have a deadline for when it must provide its report, meaning that it could exist up to the 2022 midterm elections.

Spokespersons for several potential Republican picks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

