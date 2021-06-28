‘I’m So Proud Of Her’: Britney Spears’ Sister Jamie Lynn Shows Support For Her After Conservatorship Testimony

Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears shared how supportive and “proud” of her big sis she was following her conservatorship testimony.

“I felt like until my sister could speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, it wasn’t my place and it wasn’t the right thing to do,” the pop singer’s 30-year-old sister/actress captioned in a video she posted on her Instagram Story. The comments were noted by Billboard magazine in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

“But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say,” she added. “I think it’s extremely clear that since the day I was born that I’ve only loved adored and supported my sister.”

“This is my freakin’ big sister before any of this bulls—,” Jamie continued. “I don’t care if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before. I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me either way because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness.” (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Social Media Manager Says The Star ‘Creates Her Own Posts’ After She Shares Bizarre Videos)

The “Zoey 101 star” said that despite what fans might have thought about her public support for the “Toxic” hitmaker, she has always been in her court.

“But I can assure I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after,” Spears’ sister shared. “Note that. I’ve worked since I was 9 years old, I’ve paid my own bills since I was 10 years old. Not that I owe the public anything because my sister knows I love and support her. That’s the only person I owe anything to. I’m not my family — I’m my own person. I’m speaking for myself. I’m so proud of her for using her voice. I am so proud of her for requesting new counsel.”

The singer concluded her post by saying no matter what Britney wants to do she supports that “one-hundred percent,” because she supports and loves her sister always, “as long as she’s happy” and asked fans to “keep praying.”

Britney recently broke her silence and testified in court to plead for an end to her 13-year conservatorship, owned by her father Jamie Spears. The superstar called the conservatorship “abusive” and claimed she had been forced to work, take the psychotropic drug lithium and be under birth control against her will, NBC News reported.

The “Gimme More” hitmaker has been under conservatorship since 2008 that oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.