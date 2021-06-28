REPORT: Damian Lillard Might Want To Leave The Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard’s time with the Portland Trail Blazers might be nearing an end.

According to Yahoo Sports, the superstar guard might be looking for a different home due to “backlash” over hiring Chauncey Billups and “his concerns on whether a championship contender can be built.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The backlash from Portland Trail Blazers’ coaching search and his concerns over whether a championship contender can be built have become major factors that could force Damian Lillard to request out, league sources tell @YahooSports. https://t.co/syN8upvWPx — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 27, 2021

Some fans have voiced concerns over the fact Billups was accused of sexual assault in 1997, but was never charged with a crime.

We have named Chauncey Billups as our head coach. Welcome to Portland, @1MrBigShot!https://t.co/4i5MXhkVs0 pic.twitter.com/EdFh79weEw — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) June 28, 2021

For reasons that make no sense, fans have targeted Lillard for Billups taking over the team, despite the fact he didn’t make the final decision.

The situation is so out of control that he even clapped back at a fan on Twitter.

Really? I was asked what coaches I like of the names I “heard” and I named them. Sorry I wasn’t aware of their history I didn’t read the news when I was 7/8yrs old. I don’t support Those things … but if this the route y’all wana come at me… say less https://t.co/N1GPkX3Ohd — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 26, 2021

If the Trail Blazers lose Lillard, then the team’s relevance is going to plummet. He’s not just the best player on the team. He’s one of the best players in the NBA, and he’s been near the top ever since he was drafted.

Most casual fans don’t give a damn about Portland. They only care about Lillard.

Judging from Yahoo’s report, it sounds like Lillard has had just about enough of Portland and might want out.

Of course, it’s still early in the process and Billups was only officially named the head coach late Sunday. So, maybe we shouldn’t read into this too much.

We’ll see what happens, but the Trail Blazers need to do whatever is necessary to keep Lillard happy. If he leaves, they’re going to fall off of a cliff.