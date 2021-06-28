REPORT: Lakers Player Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Robbed At Gunpoint

Los Angeles Lakers player Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was reportedly robbed at gunpoint.

According to TMZ, Caldwell-Pope was robbed at gunpoint while in the driveway of his Los Angeles home on June 17, and the bad guys took off with more than $150,000 worth of stuff. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

TMZ reported that the Lakers guard and his friends were robbed of a Rolex watch, jewelry and an iPhone. Police are investigating, but nobody has been arrested at this time.

NBA’s Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Robbed At Gunpoint In Horrifying Incident In L.A. https://t.co/vvXeeZP89E — TMZ (@TMZ) June 26, 2021

This is obviously a very serious and scary situation. Whenever people run up on you with guns to rob you, it’s an incredibly dangerous situation.

Luckily, the Lakers guard wasn’t hurt and he only lost some valuables. All things considered, it could have gone much worse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kentavious Caldwell-pope (@caldwellpope)

At the same time, who carries $150,000 worth of stuff on their person? That Rolex must have been worth an insane amount of money.

If someone robbed me at gunpoint while in a car, they might get a few hundred dollars in cash at most. They damn sure wouldn’t be taking off with six figures worth of goods.

That’s just a fact because most people don’t carry that kind of stuff on them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kentavious Caldwell-pope (@caldwellpope)

Hopefully, the police get to the bottom of what happened and identify the people responsible.